Latest Weather Blog
LSP: Norco man killed in head-on crash in St. John the Baptist Parish
EDGARD - A 30-year-old Norco man was killed in a head-on crash in St. John the Baptist Parish Saturday night.
According to Louisiana State Police, on May 20 around 9:00 p.m., troopers responded to the two-vehicle crash on LA 3127 near LA 640.
The crash took the life of 30-year-old Vicente Olguin.
Through the initial investigation, State Police determined Olguin was traveling east on LA 3127 in a 2000 Honda Accord.
For unknown reasons, Olguin crossed the center line and began traveling east in the westbound lane. Olguin did not have his headlights on and his vehicle had a flat tire, according to State Police.
Olguin encountered a 2011 Toyota Camry driven by a 19-year-old Thibodaux woman in the westbound lane. She attempted to avoid Olguin by swerving to the right, but the vehicles collided head-on.
Olguin was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash but suffered fatal injuries. He was pronounced dead on scene by the St. John the Baptist Parish Coroner's Office.
The woman was wearing a seatbelt and suffered serious injuries as a result of the crash. She was flown to University Medical Center in New Orleans by Acadian Ambulance Airmed Service.
It is unknown if impairment was a factor on the part of Olguin. Standard toxicology tests are pending through the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office. The woman was not suspected to be impaired.
