LSP: Mississippi woman arrested in fatal hit-and-run crash

TANGIPAHOA PARISH - A Mississippi woman was arrested after a fatal two-vehicle crash claimed the life of a 59-year-old early Sunday morning.

According to Louisiana State Police, the crash occurred around 1:57 a.m. on Interstate 12 westbound near the Tangipahoa/St. Tammany Parish line.

The crash claimed the life of 59-year-old Albert J. Watson of Denham Springs, according to State Police.

Through the initial investigation, State Police determined the crash occurred as Watson was driving a 2012 Chevrolet Impala westbound on I-12 in the right lane.

Watson's vehicle was hit from behind by a 1998 Toyota Avalon driven by 52-year-old Deana Marie Collier of Sandersville, Miss., according to State Police.

The impact caused Watson's vehicle to exit the right side of the roadway where it struck a tree and overturned.

Watson was unrestrained at the time of the crash and sustained serious injuries as a result of the crash. He was transported to North Oaks Health Systems by Acadian Ambulance where he succumbed to his injuries.

Following the crash, Collier reportedly drove about a quarter mile beyond the crash scene, turned off her lights and called her son, according to State Police.

Collier made no other calls or attempts to render aid to Watson, according to State Police. She was speaking with her son when Troopers first discovered her.

Collier performed poorly on a standardized field sobriety test, according to State Police. She was transported to North Oaks Health Systems by Acadian Ambulance where she was treated for minor injuries.

After her release, Collier was booked into the Tangipahoa Parish Jail for vehicular homicide and felony hit-and-run.

Blood samples were taken from both drivers as part of the on-going investigation.