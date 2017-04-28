Latest Weather Blog
LSP: Man sent nude photos to Louisiana TV stations
BATON ROUGE – State Police say a Lake Charles man was arrested after sending nude photos to employees at two Louisiana television stations.
Clint Everett Ashworth, 38, was charged with two felony counts of cyberstalking Thursday. He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.
According to the arrest warrant, two employees at another Baton Rouge television station received a Facebook message from Ashworth that included a photo a white man’s genitals on August 13.
In March, the two employees received a second message stating, “I wanna show you something but I’m kinda shy,” and another inappropriate photo.
Documents say employees at a Lake Charles television station received similar messages in the same time from the same Facebook account.
Investigators were able to match the Facebook profile photo to Ashworth’s driver’s license photo. GPS data associated with the account was also linked to Ashworth’s Lake Charles address.
