LSP: Man facing several charges of child pornography

BOSSIER CITY - Multiple law enforcement agencies worked together to arrest a 68-year-old man on multiple child pornography charges.

In March, authorities began an investigation into Ernest "Michael" Prince. While executing a search warrant Wednesday, authorities found evidence indicating possession and distribution of child pornography involving juveniles on devices inside the home.

According to a release from Louisiana State Police, Prince wasn't home at the time of the search. He was quickly located and arrested.

Prince was booked into the Bossier Max Correctional Center and charged with 10 counts of possession of pornography involving juveniles and six counts of distribution of pornography involving juveniles.

The investigating is ongoing.

