79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSP: Man facing child pornography charges after images found inside home

3 hours 23 minutes 21 seconds ago Friday, August 17 2018 Aug 17, 2018 August 17, 2018 5:13 AM August 17, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PRAIRIEVILLE - A Prairieville man is facing child pornography charges after state police conducted an investigation and searched his home. 

The case began, when detectives conducting online investigations found files indicative of child sex abuse images on an electric device that was used by 31-year-old Oarey Fontenot. While executing a search warrant, a forensic examination of electronic devices in the home revealed photos of child pornography.

Fontenot is charged with one count of possession of pornography involving juveniles and one count of distribution.

According to a release from LSP, the public plays an integral role in identifying suspects accused of these types of crimes. To report an issue online, click here.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days