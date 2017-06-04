LSP: Man faces 7th DWI arrest after hit-and-run in Lake Charles

LAKE CHARLES - A man is facing his seventh DWI arrest after he fled the scene of a three-vehicle crash early Sunday morning.

The crash occurred around 4 a.m. on Highway 90 near Goodman Lane.

According to Louisiana State Police, 43-year-old Eric Grisham was arrested after he crashed into a parked vehicle in a driveway, pushing it into a second parked vehicle.

Police say they found Grisham's vehicle about a half-mile away from the crash scene after it became disabled. Grisham was found inside with an open beer and showing obvious signs of impairment.

Grisham was transpported to LSP Troop D, where he refused to provide a breath sample. A "no refusal" warrant was obtained and blood was drawn from Grisham for a toxicology analysis.

A check of Grisham’s record revealed he had been arrested on six prior occasions for DWI since 2013 and that his driver’s license was suspended.

Grisham was charged with DWI fourth offense (the maximum allowed under Louisiana law), hit-and-run driving, open alcoholic beverage container, driving under suspension, and improper lane usage. He was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on a bond of $108,800.