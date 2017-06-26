LSP: Man does multiple drugs with 2-year-old in vehicle, causes hit-and-run crash

BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a man after they found several drugs and a young child in his vehicle following a hit-and-run crash Saturday night.

According to Louisiana State Police, troopers responded to the scene of a hit and run on Reiger Road around 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Police say a witness followed the vehicle and led a trooper to the suspect.

Upon arrival, the trooper found three adults and a 2-year-old child inside the hit-and-run vehicle. The trooper spoke to the driver, 34-year-old Christopher Bergeron, who showed several signs of impairment. All three adult occupants were detained after the trooper found marijuana in a pill bottle near the child's feet.

More troopers arrived on the scene and began searching the vehicle. Police found a plastic bag containing suspected cocaine, loratab, clonazepam, and oxycodone inside of a backpack on the floor, as well as a glass pipe with suspected marijuana under the driver's seat.

Bergeron admitted to smoking marijuana and taking xanax and loratab before driving. He also admitted to fleeing the scene of the crash, which left three people injured.

The female passenger, Anna Young, added that they were smoking marijuana in the vehicle with the child before the crash occurred. All three adults were arrested and taken to LSP Troop A.

Once there, Bergeron submitted to a breath test which showed a zero percent blood-alcohol level. He then said he would take a urine test.

Police say Bergeron tried to fill the test cup with toilet water, in plain view of the trooper, and refused to submit a proper sample for testing.

Bergeron was charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated, hit-and-run driving, negligent injuring, contributing to the delinquency of juveniles, intent to produce and distribute cocaine, distribution/possession of marijuana, possession clonazepam, possession of oxycodon, possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal left turn at an intersection, intent to produce distribute hydrocodone, and obstruction of justice.

Police also arrested and booked Anna Young on multiple drug-related charges.