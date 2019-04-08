67°
LSP investigating weekend officer involved shooting in Ville Platte

By: WBRZ Staff
VILLE PLATTE - Louisiana State Police are investigating an officer involving shooting that happened Sunday in Ville Platte.

State police were contacted by the Ville Platte Police Department to assist with the apprehension of a suspect at a home in the 700 block of Wilson Street. Ville Platte authorities were investigating an alleged homicide and attempted murder. KATC reports the suspect killed one person and shot another five times on East Wilson Street. The suspect is allegedly a former boyfriend of the deceased victim. 

At the scene, multiple law enforcement agencies encountered the unidentified suspect and engaged gunfire. Authorities say the suspect was taken into custody shortly after 7 p.m. No law enforcement agents were injured.

The case remains under investigation.

