LSP identifies pedestrian killed in Port Allen crash
PORT ALLEN - One man is dead following a crash Sunday night.
Shortly after 8 p.m., Louisiana State Police began investigating a single vehicle crash involving a pedestrian on US 190 west of LA 415 in Port Allen.
LSP said Fernando Mynor was pronounced dead at the scene.
The investigation revealed that Mynor was attempted to walk across US 190. For reasons that are still under investigation, he walked into the eastbound lane and was hit by a truck driven by 60-year-old Willie Byrod.
