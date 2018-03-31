LSP: Impaired driver strikes multiple juveniles fishing in Terrebonne Parish

POINTE AUX CHENES - A 45-year-old Raceland woman was arrested after striking multiple juveniles with her vehicle while reportedly impaired Friday evening.

According to Louisiana State Police, Troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash involving five pedestrians on Island Road south of LA 665 around 6:00 p.m.

The impaired driver involved, Jan Breaux, was reportedly traveling south on Island Road in 2003 Ford F-150. Through the initial investigation, State Police determined Breaux entered a right curve in the roadway, crossed the centerline and ran off of the roadway to the left.

Breaux's vehicle struck four juveniles and one 17-year-old after running off the roadway. The five were fishing just past the shoulder off the roadway.

Three of the pedestrians received moderate to serious injuries and were flown to University Medical Center in New Orleans for treatment by Acadian Ambulance Air Med. The remaining two pedestrians were transported to Terrebonne General Medical Center by Acadian Ambulance Service with minor injuries.

Breaux was not injured in the crash and was wearing her seat belt. She showed signs of impairment on scene and was placed under arrest. Breaux provided a breath sample which showed her to be over the legal limit of .08g% BAC.

Breaux was booked into the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Center for DWI 3rd offense, three counts of first degree vehicular negligent injuring, two counts of vehicular negligent injuring and careless operation.

The investigation remains ongoing, State Police said.