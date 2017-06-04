LSP: Impaired driver strikes, kills pedestrian in Lafourche Parish crash

MATHEWS - A single vehicle crash on LA 1 claimed the life a pedestrian early Sunday morning.

The crash occurred on LA 1 at St. Joseph Street in Lafourche Parish around 12:30 a.m. Sunday morning. The took the life of Lee Matherne, 51, of Raceland.

Through the initial investigation, State Police determined 31-year-old Chad Lee of Cut Off, LA was driving south on LA 1 in a 1997 Chevrolet Silverado.

Matherne was walking northbound on LA 1 near the southbound lane and was struck by Lee's vehicle, according to State Police.

He sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Lafourche Parish Coroner's office. Lee was wearing his seatbelt and was not injured in the crash, State Police said.

Lee showed signs of impairment at the scene of the crash and was placed under arrest, according to State Police.

Lee submitted a breath sample for alcohol testing, which showed him to be over the legal limit. He was later transported to the Lafourche Parish Detention Center.

Lee was subsequently charged and booked for vehicular homicide.

Impairment is not suspected to be a factor on the part of Matherne. A standard toxicology test is pending.

This crash remains under investigation, according to State Police.