LSP: Head-on crash kills unrestrained man

WEST MONROE - A head-on crash in Ouachita Parish has claimed the life of an unrestrained West Monroe man.



Louisiana State Police say it happened just after 2 a.m. Saturday on Louisiana 616 near Caldwell Road.



A preliminary investigation shows that a truck driven by 73-year-old Bracie Smith was headed east when he crossed the center line and hit a westbound Chevrolet Silverado driven by 72-year-old Danny Johnson of Downsville.



Smith, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Ouachita Parish Coroner's Office.



Johnson was treated at an area hospital for his injuries.



State police say routine toxicology samples were obtained and will be submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.