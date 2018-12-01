LSP: Geismar man dies after being ejected in Ascension Parish crash

GEISMAR - A 49-year-old Geismar man was killed in a single-vehicle crash after he was ejected from his vehicle early Saturday morning.

According to Louisiana State Police, the crash occurred shortly before 1:00 a.m. on LA 73 south of LA 74 in Ascension Parish.

The crash claimed the life of 49-year-old Mikel Michel III of Geismar, La.

Through the initial investigation, State Police determined that Michel was traveling southbound on LA 73 in a 1999 Jeep Wrangler. For reasons still under investigation, Michel's Jeep ran off the right side of the road and struck a mailbox.

His vehicle continued off the roadway into a ditch and began to overturn. Michel was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle.

Michel sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Ascension Parish Coroner's Office.

It is unknown if impairment was a factor in this crash. A standard toxicology sample will be taken from Michel for analysis.