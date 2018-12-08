LSP: Denham Springs man killed in Livingston Parish crash

LIVINGSTON PARISH - A 34-year-old Denham Springs man was killed in a crash involving another vehicle and his motorcycle Friday evening.

According to Louisiana State Police, the two-vehicle crash occurred around 5:30 p.m. on LA Hwy 64 west of LA Hwy 1019 in Livingston Parish.

The crash claimed the life of 34-year-old Matthew D. Wheat of Denham Springs.

Through the initial investigation, State Police determined that the crash occurred as Wheat was riding a 2001 Honda motorcycle southbound on LA Hwy 1019 approaching LA Hwy 64. At the same time, 63-year-old Wayne Grunewald of Zachary was stopped in eastbound traffic on LA Hwy 64 in a 2016 Honda CRV.

As Wheat merged onto LA Hwy 64 to travel west, Grunewald turned left into the path of the motorcycle, and as a result, the motorcycle struck the CRV on the right side.

Wheat suffered serious injuries as a result of the crash and was transported to Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge where he succumbed to his injuries.

Impairment on his part is unknown at this time and a standard toxicology sample will be submitted to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis.

Grunewald was wearing a seatbelt and was uninjured. Impairment is not suspected on his part, according to State Police. He was cited for LRS 32:104 - Turning movements and required signals.

State Police said this crash remains under investigation.