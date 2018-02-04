LSP: Breaux Bridge man killed in fiery single-vehicle crash

ARNAUDVILLE - Louisiana State Police are investigating a fiery single-vehicle crash that claimed the life of a 23-year-old Breaux Bridge man early Sunday morning.

According to State Police, Troopers began investigating the crash shortly before 5:00 a.m. on LA Hwy 93 near Grain Elevator Road in St. Martin Parish.

The crash claimed the life of 23-year-old Dominick S. Roy of Breaux Bridge.

Through the initial investigation, State Police determined the crash occurred as Roy was traveling westbound on LA Hwy. 93 in a 2002 Chevrolet Suburban. Roy's vehicle ran off the roadway as he entered into a curve, according to State Police.

After leaving the roadway, the Chevy struck an unoccupied structure. Both the Suburban and the structure then became engulfed in flames.

Roy suffered fatal injuries as a result of the crash. It is unknown if he was properly restrained at the time of the crash due to the extent of the vehicle's damage. Impairment is unknown at this time, and a toxicology sample was taken from Roy for analysis.

The crash remains under investigation, State Police said.