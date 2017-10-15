LSP: 4-year-old killed while walking on LA 14 in Iberia Parish

IBERIA PARISH - A fatal crash involving a pedestrian on LA 14 claimed the life of a 4-year-old Saturday night.

According to Louisiana State Police, the crash occurred on LA 14 eastbound at Leleux Road in Iberia Parish sometime before 10:30 p.m.

The crash claimed the life of 4-year-old Raylen Jones of New Iberia.

Through the initial investigation, State Police determined that Jones and his juvenile sibling were able to exit their residence without detection. At some point, Jones walked out onto LA 14 and was struck by a 2003 Nissan Altima driven by 52-year-old Alan Bacas of Delcambre.

Jones sustained critical injuries as a result of the crash and was air-lifted to Lafayette General Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries, according to State Police.

Bacas was wearing a seat belt and was not injured, according to State Police.

Impairment was not a factor in the crash, according to State Police. State Troopers, along with the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office Juvenile Division, are continuing the investigation.