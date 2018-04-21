LSP: 24-year-old killed crossing Interstate 55 following crash

HAMMOND - A 24-year-old Hammond resident was killed following a crash on Interstate 55 Friday night in Tangipahoa Parish.

According to Louisiana State Police, Troopers responded to the crash around 10:35 p.m. on Interstate 55 at milepost 34.5, two miles north of University Avenue.

The crash claimed the life of 24-year-old Hammond resident Archie Corsley Powell IV.

Through the initial investigation, State Police determined that Powell had been involved in a single-vehicle crash on the right shoulder of the interstate.

For reasons still under investigation, Powell got out his vehicle and ran across both northbound lanes to the left shoulder. Powell then attempted to run back across both northbound lanes to the right shoulder when he was hit in the right lane by a 2008 Nissan Maxima driven by a 31-year-old Slidell resident.

Powell landed in the left lane following the initial impact, where he was then struck by a 2012 Chevrolet Malibu driven by 36-year-old Independence resident.

Powell sustained fatal injuries in the crash and was pronounced dead on scene by the Tangipahoa Parish Coroner's Office.

The two drivers were wearing their seatbelts and were uninjured in the crash. Both drivers provided Troopers with a voluntary breath sample, which showed no amount of alcohol present.