LSP: 22-year-old ejected from vehicle in dealy Lafayette Parish crash

LAFAYETTE PARISH - Police say an unrestrained driver was killed in a single-vehicle crash on LA 339 early Sunday morning.

According to Louisiana State Police, 22-year-old Cody Morgan of Baldwin was traveling southbound on LA 339 at the time of the crash. Morgan was near Chemin Agreable Road when his vehicle failed to negotiate a curve and slid off the roadway.

Investigators say his 2006 Saturn Ion left the roadway and struck a ditch before overturning. Morgan was not wearing a seat belt at the time and was ejected from the vehicle.

He sustained fatal injuries as a result and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Lafayette Parish Coroner's Office.

It is currently unknown if impairment was a factor in the crash. Routine toxicology samples were taken by police and will be submitted for analysis.

The crash remains under investigation.