Latest Weather Blog
LSP: 22-year-old ejected from vehicle in dealy Lafayette Parish crash
LAFAYETTE PARISH - Police say an unrestrained driver was killed in a single-vehicle crash on LA 339 early Sunday morning.
According to Louisiana State Police, 22-year-old Cody Morgan of Baldwin was traveling southbound on LA 339 at the time of the crash. Morgan was near Chemin Agreable Road when his vehicle failed to negotiate a curve and slid off the roadway.
Investigators say his 2006 Saturn Ion left the roadway and struck a ditch before overturning. Morgan was not wearing a seat belt at the time and was ejected from the vehicle.
He sustained fatal injuries as a result and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Lafayette Parish Coroner's Office.
It is currently unknown if impairment was a factor in the crash. Routine toxicology samples were taken by police and will be submitted for analysis.
The crash remains under investigation.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Texas Brotherhood Ride
-
Firefighters rescue trapped driver after vehicle crashes into building overnight
-
Church holds funeral service for murdered gospel singer
-
101-year-old Baton Rouge woman sets new record for 100-meter run
-
One year after shooting, Deputy Nick Tullier continues to show signs of...