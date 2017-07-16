92°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSP: 22-year-old ejected from vehicle in dealy Lafayette Parish crash

25 minutes 9 seconds ago July 16, 2017 Jul 16, 2017 Sunday, July 16 2017 July 16, 2017 3:19 PM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

LAFAYETTE PARISH - Police say an unrestrained driver was killed in a single-vehicle crash on LA 339 early Sunday morning.

According to Louisiana State Police, 22-year-old Cody Morgan of Baldwin was traveling southbound on LA 339 at the time of the crash. Morgan was near Chemin Agreable Road when his vehicle failed to negotiate a curve and slid off the roadway.

Investigators say his 2006 Saturn Ion left the roadway and struck a ditch before overturning. Morgan was not wearing a seat belt at the time and was ejected from the vehicle. 

He sustained fatal injuries as a result and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Lafayette Parish Coroner's Office. 

It is currently unknown if impairment was a factor in the crash. Routine toxicology samples were taken by police and will be submitted for analysis.

The crash remains under investigation.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days