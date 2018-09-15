LSP: 18-wheeler driver ticketed after rear-ending stopped school bus picking up kids, causing fiery crash

LIVINGSTON - Emergency responders were called to the scene of an early morning crash in Livingston Parish.

Authorities say a Livingston Parish school bus was hit by an 18-wheeler around 7:40 a.m. on Florida Boulevard near South Satsuma Road. Three children were on the bus at the time.

School officials said two students went home with their parents, and one was transported to an area hospital to get checked out.

No serious injures have been reported.

Authorities say the 18-wheeler was engulfed in flames. The truck wasn't carrying anything hazardous.

State police say the truck driver will be ticketed for careless operation after rear-ending the school bus.

The roadway was shut down for a little over four hours Friday morning but has since reopened to traffic.