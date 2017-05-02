LSP: 16-year-old driver killed after crashing into cow on LA 363

ST. LANDRY PARISH - Police say a teenage girl was killed after she crashed into a cow on LA 363 Monday night.

According to Louisiana State Police, 16-year-old Adrian Johnson was involved in the crash on Highway 363 around 9 p.m.

Police say Johnson was traveling south on the highway when her vehicle struck a cow standing in the southbound lane. After striking the cow, Johnson traveled across the northbound lane and into a ditch before striking a culvert.

Johnson was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and suffered fatal injuries. She was pronounced dead at the scene by the St. Landry Parish Coroner’s Office.

Police do not suspect impairment was a factor in the crash.