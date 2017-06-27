LPSO: Woman found shot on front porch, dies in hospital

Photo: Google Maps

INDEPENDENCE - Deputies have arrested a man after they responded to an emergency medical call just north of Albany in Livingston Parish.

According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies arrived on the scene in the 36000 block of Selders Road in response to the medical call. Upon arrival, deputies found 27-year-old Letisha Rheams on the front porch of her residence, suffering from a gunshot wound to the back.

The sheriff's office says Rheams was taken to a hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

During the course of the investigation, authorities arrested 37-year-old Ollie Selders on one charge of obstruction of justice. Deputies say Selders, who is Rheam's boyfriend, gave authorities an account of the incident that conflicted with the collected evidence.

The investigation is ongoing.