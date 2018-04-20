LPSO: Two arrested in credit card skimming scheme at Albany gas station

ALBANY - Deputies have arrested two people after card skimming devices were found at a gas station in March.

Livingston Parish Sheriff's Deputies said 26-year-old Yasmel Alvarez-Rangel and 21-year-old Claudia Cruz-Torres were caught in the act of placing credit card skimmers inside a gas pump at a Kangaroo Express gas station early Friday morning.

Deputies said they seized two gas pump skimmers, 28 counterfeit credit cards, over $5,000 in cash, a handgun, gas pump keys, and several electronic devices used to duplicate and produce counterfeit credit cards.

Both suspects were charged with bank fraud, monetary instrument abuse, and anti-skimming act. Bonds for each individual were set at $250,000.

Alvarez-Rangel and Cruz-Torres were booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center. The U.S. Secret Service and the LPSO Financial Crimes Division worked together in the investigation.

Detectives said since September 2017, six credit card skimmers were found at the Hwy. 43 gas station. Skimmers are placed inside gas pumps and cannot be detected without opening the gas pump. Suspects usually target the outer side gas pumps that are furthest from the gas station to place skimmers on. Suspects can use the skimmers to obtain one's credit card information and create duplicate credit cards that they can use to conduct unauthorized purchases.