LPSO thanks chiropractor who raised money to buy guns

LIVINGSTON PARISH - Officials with the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office are thanking a local doctor who raised money to buy deputies tools needed to keep themselves and others safe.

LPSO shared photos from an event honoring Dr. Ron McMorris. In September, McMorris spoke with WBRZ about his dedication to helping law enforcement in his community protect themselves.

"They have back problems, neck problems, just like anyone else who carries heavy equipment all day," McMorris said.

McMorris was praised by Sheriff Jason Ard as well.

"I just want to make sure that my officers are prepared to face anything that they may face, I hope they never have to, but if they do, I'm the one that has to go knock on that door and tell their loved one that they aren't coming home," Sheriff Jason Ard said. "And if I do that, I want that clear conscience knowing they had all equipment and training."

<iframe src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/post.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Flivingstonparishsheriffsoffice%2Fposts%2F10155782397827856&width=500" width="500" height="768" style="border:none;overflow:hidden" scrolling="no" frameborder="0" allowTransparency="true"></iframe>

Many other businesses and individuals also donated towards additional forms of protection for deputies.