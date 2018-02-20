76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LPSO seeking two male suspects involved in Killian home invasion

6 hours 46 minutes 43 seconds ago Tuesday, February 20 2018 Feb 20, 2018 February 20, 2018 2:09 PM February 20, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

LIVINGSTON PARISH- Authorities are asking for the public's help in locating suspects involved in a home invasion that occurred last week.

According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, two male subjects entered a residence in the Killian area on Feb. 15 around 10:00 p.m.

Officials have reason to believe the suspects may have had a driver waiting for them in the car. The suspects drove off in a dark purple Cadillac with chrome rims.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to call the Livingston Parish Detectives Office at (225) 686-2241.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days