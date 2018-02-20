LPSO seeking two male suspects involved in Killian home invasion

LIVINGSTON PARISH- Authorities are asking for the public's help in locating suspects involved in a home invasion that occurred last week.

According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, two male subjects entered a residence in the Killian area on Feb. 15 around 10:00 p.m.

Officials have reason to believe the suspects may have had a driver waiting for them in the car. The suspects drove off in a dark purple Cadillac with chrome rims.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to call the Livingston Parish Detectives Office at (225) 686-2241.