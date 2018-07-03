LPSO seeking identity of two women accused of stealing shoes

LIVINGSTON PARISH - Authorities in Denham Springs are attempting to identify two women accused of stealing shoes.

According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, two unidentified females entered a business located off of Juban Road on May 22. Deputies say the duo placed four pairs of shoes into their purses and left the store without paying.

The merchandise is valued over $300.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at (225) 686-2241.