LPSO receives safety grant to pay deputies for overtime patrols
LIVINGSTON PARISH - The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office recently received a grant from the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission that will benefit some deputies.
According to a news release from the department, the grant will fund overtime pay for deputies who conduct additional traffic safety enforcement outside of normal patrols.
This year, the department will focus on the following:
-Enforcement of the state’s seatbelt laws
-Monitoring impaired driving
-Speed enforcement
-Distracted driving (includes texting, social media use)
Specific details weren't provided.
