LPSO looking for wanted contractor accused of fraud

LIVINGSTON PARISH - The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office is looking for a contractor accused of fraud.

LPSO officials say Michael Simmers of Prairieville is wanted on a charge of residential contractor fraud.

Simmers is the owner of TWG Contractors.

In March, Simmers was charged with one count of residential contractor fraud infollowing on 2 On Your Side report. Sources said Simmers was reported by homeowners for taking payment and not finishing work on a number of jobs.

Anyone with information is asked to call 225-686-2241.