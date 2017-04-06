59°
LPSO looking for wanted contractor accused of fraud
LIVINGSTON PARISH - The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office is looking for a contractor accused of fraud.
LPSO officials say Michael Simmers of Prairieville is wanted on a charge of residential contractor fraud.
Simmers is the owner of TWG Contractors.
In March, Simmers was charged with one count of residential contractor fraud infollowing on 2 On Your Side report. Sources said Simmers was reported by homeowners for taking payment and not finishing work on a number of jobs.
Anyone with information is asked to call 225-686-2241.