LPSO K-9 demonstrates crime fighting skills for elementary students

LIVINGSTON PARISH - Students at a Livingston Parish elementary school were given the opportunity to learn about K-9 officers and their handlers.

K.C., a K-9 with the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, visited Live Oak Elementary for a fun show-and-tell presentation. According to a post on social media, the students wanted to learn everything there is to know about how K-9s and their handlers fight crime.

One student, Kendyl, requested K.C.'s assistance in helping her and her classmates understand how K-9 officers communicate with the community. K.C. was assisted by LPSO Officers Jeff F., Robbie E., Nick L., and Ken M.