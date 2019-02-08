54°
LPSO: Females use baby stroller to steal from retail store
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Detectives are asking for the public's help in identifying three females accused of stealing from a retail store off of Juban Road.
The sheriff's office says over the course of six months, the suspects allegedly stole items from a retail store and used a baby stroller to conceal the merchandise.
Detectives believe the women left the store on each occasion in a silver Honda sedan.
Anyone with information on their identification is asked to contact authorities at (225) 686-2241.
More News
