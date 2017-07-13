LPSO: 1-year-old dies after being struck by vehicle in Walker

WALKER - Authorities say a 1-year-old has died after being run over by a vehicle in Walker Wednesday afternoon.

The child's uncle, Cody Parker, says 1-year-old Tavein Phillip Parker was struck in a Livingston Parish roadway Wednesday afternoon.

"I heard some ruckus, I took off running down here and I'd seen my little nephew covered in blood from head to toe, his clothes and all that covered in blood...told me he got ran over," Parker said.

According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, the child was struck on private property in the 15000 block of Springfield Road around 2 in the afternoon.

LPSO says the child was transported to the hospital in critical condition before succumbing to injuries.

The sheriff's office says the incident is under investigation.