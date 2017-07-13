74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LPSO: 1-year-old dies after being struck by vehicle in Walker

17 hours 44 minutes 25 seconds ago July 12, 2017 Jul 12, 2017 Wednesday, July 12 2017 July 12, 2017 1:56 PM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

WALKER - Authorities say a 1-year-old has died after being run over by a vehicle in Walker Wednesday afternoon.

The child's uncle, Cody Parker, says 1-year-old Tavein Phillip Parker was struck in a Livingston Parish roadway Wednesday afternoon.

"I heard some ruckus, I took off running down here and I'd seen my little nephew covered in blood from head to toe, his clothes and all that covered in blood...told me he got ran over," Parker said.

According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, the child was struck on private property in the 15000 block of Springfield Road around 2 in the afternoon. 

LPSO says the child was transported to the hospital in critical condition before succumbing to injuries.

The sheriff's office says the incident is under investigation.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days