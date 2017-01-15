Loyola University hosts panel discussion on Trump presidency

Image from WWL-TV

NEW ORLEANS - Experts from New Orleans' Loyola University are hosting a panel discussion this week about Donald Trump's upcoming presidency.



The discussion will be held on Thursday at the university's Nunemaker Auditorium.



History professor Behrooz Moazami says the event will discuss some of the major issues that came up during the election cycle.



The discussion will touch on issues such as the role of gender and race in the coming years, environmental and foreign policies and immigration.



Moazami, who leads the university's Middle East Peace Studies program, will facilitate the discussion.



The event is free and runs from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.