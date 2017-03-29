Loyola to make free textbooks available for 400

NEW ORLEANS - It's a program that could lower costs for as many as 400 incoming students at a major university in New Orleans.



Loyola University is launching a free textbook program for first-year students who start classes in the fall.



To be eligible, admitted students must register online for a college preparedness discussion. Once that discussion is completed and a deposit is received, the student is enrolled to receive free text books for the freshman fall and spring semesters.



The program is limited to the first 400 admitted students who register, participate and submit a deposit by May 1.



In this week's news release announcing the program, Loyola says the aim is to make sure first-year students are prepared and have the tools they need to succeed.