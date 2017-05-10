Lower threshold for recall elections wins La. House support

BATON ROUGE - Lawmakers in the Louisiana House want to make it easier for voters to recall elected officials.



The House voted 70-27 Wednesday for a proposal from Rep. Paul Hollis, a Covington Republican, to change rules for recall elections. The measure heads to the Senate for consideration.



Under current law, a recall petition must be signed by one-third of registered voters within 180 days to hold an election on whether to recall an elected official. In districts with fewer than 1,000 registered voters, the petition requires signatures from 40 percent of them.



Hollis' bill would lower the signature threshold in larger districts, to 25 percent in districts with 25,000 to fewer than 100,000 registered voters and to 20 percent in districts with 100,000 or more registered voters.