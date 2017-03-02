Lowe's donates supplies after thieves steal pastor's tools

BATON ROUGE – A Capital City Lowe’s will donate “quite a few” tools to a pastor who lost his tools to thieves earlier this week.

The national home improvement store will donate the tools to Pastor H. Lewis Jones and the United Methodist Church Thursday.

The event is planned for 2 p.m. WBRZ will live stream the event on Facebook Live.

Tuesday, Jones had to call police after someone broke in and stole the tools he was using to repair his flood damaged church.

Now, the pastor is simply asking for the thief to return the tools taken.

"It was hard to come by the tools, and now we'll have to replace them. Just bring the tools back," said Jones.

After his story aired, WBRZ viewers reached out to ask how they could help.