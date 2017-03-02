68°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Lowe's donates supplies after thieves steal pastor's tools

1 hour 25 minutes 6 seconds ago March 02, 2017 Mar 2, 2017 Thursday, March 02 2017 March 02, 2017 2:14 PM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ

BATON ROUGE – A Capital City Lowe’s will donate “quite a few” tools to a pastor who lost his tools to thieves earlier this week.

The national home improvement store will donate the tools to Pastor H. Lewis Jones and the United Methodist Church Thursday.

The event is planned for 2 p.m. WBRZ will live stream the event on Facebook Live.

Tuesday, Jones had to call police after someone broke in and stole the tools he was using to repair his flood damaged church.

Now, the pastor is simply asking for the thief to return the tools taken.

"It was hard to come by the tools, and now we'll have to replace them. Just bring the tools back," said Jones.

After his story aired, WBRZ viewers reached out to ask how they could help.

Related Stories

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days