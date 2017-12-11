'Low-tech' explosive detonates below NYC transit hub in 'attempted terrorist attack', suspect in custody

Photo:ABC News

Emergency personnel responded during morning rush hour to the Port Authority bus terminal in New York City to investigate reports of an "explosion," which police sources said was possibly caused by a pipe bomb.

The NYPD is responding to reports of an explosion of unknown origin at 42nd Street and 8th Ave, #Manhattan. The A, C and E line are being evacuated at this time. Info is preliminary, more when available. pic.twitter.com/7vpNT97iLC — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) December 11, 2017

ABC News reports that the sources said the pipe bomb was possibly detonated in a passageway below ground at Port Authority. The Port Authority is a major transportation hub where buses and trains operate from the west side of Midtown Manhattan.

According to police, the suspect 27-year-old Akayed Ullah, is in custody. Authorities said Ullah was badly injured in the arm and torso from the explosion that went off in his arms, ABC reports. Ullah, who was originally from Bangladesh, has been in the United States for seven years and has an address in Brooklyn.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the device used was a "low-tech device." Authorities say Ullah and three other people were injured.

BREAKING: Suspect “was wearing an improvised low-tech explosive device attached to his body. He intentionally detonated that device,” NYPD commissioner says. https://t.co/IdSCfyBkBx pic.twitter.com/A1q6TW3Ksh — Good Morning America (@GMA) December 11, 2017

Bystander video shows large police and fire response outside Port Authority Bus Terminal in NYC. https://t.co/xMDyYdSRR2 pic.twitter.com/YmySPBctI1 — ABC News (@ABC) December 11, 2017

ABC News reports that the explosion occurred at about 7:20 a.m. The terminal was temporarily closed and has since reopened. Subways were bypassing the terminal and Times Square stations.

The explosive was detonated in the subway in a passageway between 42nd Street and 8th Street and 7th Avenue.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said that President Donald Trump was briefed on the incident.