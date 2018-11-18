67°
Low-interest disaster loans open to some Louisiana farmers

Source: Associated Press
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Farmers in three Louisiana parishes could be eligible for federal disaster loans because of excessive rain and flooding between April and June.
  
Louisiana Agriculture Commissioner Mike Strain says the USDA has authorized the aid for agriculture producers in Concordia, East Carroll and Tensas parishes. The parishes were deemed contiguous to primary disaster areas in Mississippi.
  
Strain says farmers in the eligible areas have eight months to apply for the low-interest emergency loans from the USDA's Farm Services Agency , if they meet the requirements for assistance. Strain says local Farm Services Agency offices can give farmers more details.
