Low-hanging power lines jam traffic on Greenwell Springs
BATON ROUGE- Low hanging power lines are causing traffic issues on Greenwell Springs Thursday morning.
The roadway is closed at Greenwell Springs and Joor Rd.
Authorities say the low hanging power lines are the result of an earlier crash.
Portable stop signs have been placed at the location while crews repair the lines. No serious injuries have been reported from the crash.
Details are limited at this time. Check back for updates.
