Low-flying copter will map water resources in Mississippi

Sunday, February 18 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
GREENWOOD, Miss. - A helicopter will be flying over parts of the Mississippi Delta to gather information for a 3-D map showing water resources.
  
The U.S. Geological Survey says from late February through early March, a low-flying copter will travel in a grid pattern over rural areas north and west of Greenwood. That includes the communities of Sunflower, Ruleville and Philipp.
  
A long wire underneath the helicopter will carry a tube holding specialized instruments to do the high-resolution geophysical survey. It will be operated by a company called CGG Airborne.
  
Scientists will use data to create high-resolution maps of aquifers to depths of about 200 feet (61 meters) below ground.
  
The work is for the Mississippi Alluvial Plain Regional Water Availability project, to help water managers. Maps will be available to the public.
