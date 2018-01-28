Loved ones mourn Baton Rouge woman found shot to death on South Boulevard

BATON ROUGE - A 40-year-old Baton Rouge woman has died after she was found shot multiple times in a vehicle Friday night.

The victim, Alfreda Mills, was found shot around 10 p.m. in the 800 block of South Boulevard near Iberville Street. She was located inside of a Kia vehicle, according to Baton Rouge police.

Leslie Washington, Mills' long-time boyfriend, is devastated.

"What am I going to do with myself? What am I going to do with my life now? I'm hurt by this," Washington told WBRZ.

Washington says his live-in girlfriend had won $700 last night, maybe more, at a local casino.

"This is my old lady's last text. She says: Baby, I'm on my way." The last text she sent him was at 8:47 p.m., letting him know that she was leaving the casino and coming home.

"This lady left behind a little grand-baby and a grandson. Her daughter just died last year. Now, she's gone. I don't know what to do," Washington said.

There are no known suspects or motives at this time, according to police.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 225-389-4869.