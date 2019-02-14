71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Lovebug: Family welcomes Valentine's Day baby

BATON ROUGE - A family welcomed a new bundle of joy on a day dedicated to love.

Parents Mallary Savoie and Joshua Christian added a new member of their family. Joslyn Diane Christian was born at the birthing center at Baton Rouge General.

The Valentine's Day baby came into the world just after 8 a.m. weighing 7 pounds 9 ounces. Health officials say both baby and mother are doing well.

