70°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Love game for Serena: Spox says Williams is pregnant

1 hour 10 minutes 3 seconds ago April 20, 2017 Apr 20, 2017 Thursday, April 20 2017 April 20, 2017 7:13 AM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Associated Press
Image via ABC News

A spokeswoman for Serena Williams says the tennis star is pregnant.

Kelly Bush Novak wrote in an email to The Associated Press on Wednesday: "I'm happy to confirm Serena is expecting a baby this Fall."

Earlier in the day, Williams posted a photo of herself on the social media site Snapchat with the caption "20 weeks."

The 35-year-old Williams won her 23rd Grand Slam singles title at the Australian Open in January - a little less than 12 weeks ago - and has not competed since, citing a knee injury when withdrawing from tournaments at Indian Wells, California, and Key Biscayne, Florida.

She announced in late December that she was engaged to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian.

My only regret is not pointing my toe sorry coach Garry ??

A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days