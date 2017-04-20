Latest Weather Blog
Love game for Serena: Spox says Williams is pregnant
A spokeswoman for Serena Williams says the tennis star is pregnant.
Kelly Bush Novak wrote in an email to The Associated Press on Wednesday: "I'm happy to confirm Serena is expecting a baby this Fall."
Earlier in the day, Williams posted a photo of herself on the social media site Snapchat with the caption "20 weeks."
The 35-year-old Williams won her 23rd Grand Slam singles title at the Australian Open in January - a little less than 12 weeks ago - and has not competed since, citing a knee injury when withdrawing from tournaments at Indian Wells, California, and Key Biscayne, Florida.
She announced in late December that she was engaged to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian.
Serena Williams is expecting!— espnW (@espnW) April 19, 2017
The GOAT took to Snapchat to announce that she is 20 weeks pregnant. (via @serenawilliams/Snapchat) pic.twitter.com/7O9ub0VWVK
More News
