62°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Louisville's Lamar Jackson wins Heisman Trophy

1 week 4 days 23 hours ago December 10, 2016 Dec 10, 2016 Saturday, December 10 2016 December 10, 2016 8:37 PM in Sports
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

NEW YORK - Lamar Jackson is the first Louisville player to win the Heisman Trophy, beating out preseason favorite Deshaun Watson of Clemson despite some late-season struggles.

The sensational sophomore quarterback leapt over a loaded field of Heisman Trophy contenders early in the season and by the time he slowed down nobody could catch him.

The highest honor in college football was handed out Saturday night in New York.

Baker Mayfield finished third and Oklahoma teammate and fellow finalist Dede Westbrook was fourth. Michigan's Jabrill Peppers was fifth.

Jackson, at 19 years, 347 days, is the youngest Heisman winner ever.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days