84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Louisiana won't drop drinking age after senator corks bill

3 hours 1 minute 12 seconds ago Tuesday, April 03 2018 Apr 3, 2018 April 03, 2018 1:33 PM April 03, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - A Louisiana lawmaker is shelving his proposal to lower the drinking age for some young people amid concerns the move could cost the state millions in lost federal aid.

Sen. Eric LaFleur, a Ville Platte Democrat, says he was trying to promote responsible behavior and education about the damaging effects of binge drinking with the approach offered in his bill. The measure would have created a certification program that would allow 19- and 20-year-olds to drink if they take education courses about the risks of alcohol.

Gov. John Bel Edwards' administration says the measure could risk federal money that comes into the state for roadwork and other safety programs. Others raised safety concerns.

LaFleur pulled the bill from consideration Tuesday in a Senate committee.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days