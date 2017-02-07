70°
Louisiana woman with 133 cats accused of animal cruelty
THIBODAUX - The owner of a house where 133 cats were found is accused of animal cruelty and running a meth lab.
Lafourche Parish sheriff's spokesman Brendan Matherne says 60-year-old Sandy Chauvin was arrested last week on five counts of aggravated cruelty to animals and the drug charge.
The Daily Comet reports that a news release Friday said Chauvin was released Wednesday on $40,000 bond.
Matherne said in an email Monday that he did not know whether she had an attorney who could comment. An online directory did not turn up a phone number for her.
Two men were arrested earlier on a charge of running an illegal drug lab.
The Lafourche Parish Animal Shelter's manager said earlier that seven cats were dead and the rest had to be euthanized.
