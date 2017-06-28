Louisiana woman sentenced for shooting, killing son

Photo: KTBS

SHREVEPORT - A Louisiana woman has been given the maximum sentence for manslaughter after prosecutors say she fatally shot her 22-year-old son.

KTBS-TV reports 48-year-old Dora Blake was sentenced to 40 years in prison on Tuesday by Bossier District Judge John Robinson.

Bossier District Attorney Schuyler Marvin says the Minden woman was so drunk she couldn't remember killing her son when she shot him in the back of the head as they drove home from a birthday trip to a casino on Nov. 21, 2015. Marvin says Blake was devastated when investigators told her what she'd done.

Prosecutors say Blake's drunkenness led to her ejection from the casino and an argument with her son.

Public defender Randall Fish says Blake suffered from alcoholism, causing her to not realize what she was doing.