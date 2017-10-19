55°
Louisiana woman pleads guilty to stealing mail

Thursday, October 19 2017
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

MONROE- A former Louisiana post office employee has pleaded guilty to stealing mail.

Acting U.S. Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook announced in a news release Wednesday that 34-year-old Tanasha Turner, of Monroe, pleaded guilty to one count of theft of mail matter by a postal service employee.

The plea will be final when accepted by U.S. District Judge S. Maurice Hicks Jr.

After an investigation into complaints of lost mail from the Monroe Main Post Office and the Northside Station, law enforcement agents conducted a surveillance operation and tracked Turner taking a letter containing $45. Authorities say she admitted taking the letter and numerous others beginning in December 2016.

Turner faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine. A sentencing date was set for Feb. 18.

