Louisiana woman killed when brothers fight over gun

5 hours 52 minutes 38 seconds ago Monday, December 17 2018 Dec 17, 2018 December 17, 2018 12:49 PM December 17, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Edward James Conner

ALEXANDRIA, La. (AP) - Police in Louisiana say a woman was killed when two brothers fought over a gun and the weapon fired.

News outlets reported that Alexandria police were called Friday night about the shooting and found 32-year-old Jazzlyn Fields dead at the home from a single gunshot wound. Detectives say two brothers got into an argument and one of them went to get a gun.

A police report says as the brothers fought over the gun, it fired and Fields was hit.

Twenty-eight-year-old old Edward James Conner of Alexandria has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder. It was not known if he has an attorney yet.

He's being held in the Rapides Parish jail.

