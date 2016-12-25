Louisiana woman killed in Alabama crash

LIVINGSTON, Ala. - A Louisiana woman is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Sumter County.



Alabama State troopers tell Al.com that 36-year-old Angela Michelle Primeaux, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, was seriously injured when the 2001 Jeep in which she was a passenger struck a 2013 Ford Escape before leaving the roadway and striking a tree.



Primeaux and the Jeep's driver, 33-year-old Ronnie Dean Spence Jr., of Orchard Hill, Georgia, were both transported to DCH Regional Medical Center in Tuscaloosa where Primeaux died a short time later.



The driver of the Ford was not injured.



The crash happened at 10:52 p.m. Thursday on Interstate 59, eight miles northeast of Livingston.



An investigation is continuing.