66°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Louisiana woman killed in Alabama crash

19 hours 12 minutes 49 seconds ago December 24, 2016 Dec 24, 2016 Saturday, December 24 2016 December 24, 2016 10:26 AM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: APNewsNow

LIVINGSTON, Ala. - A Louisiana woman is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Sumter County.

Alabama State troopers tell Al.com that 36-year-old Angela Michelle Primeaux, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, was seriously injured when the 2001 Jeep in which she was a passenger struck a 2013 Ford Escape before leaving the roadway and striking a tree.

Primeaux and the Jeep's driver, 33-year-old Ronnie Dean Spence Jr., of Orchard Hill, Georgia, were both transported to DCH Regional Medical Center in Tuscaloosa where Primeaux died a short time later.

The driver of the Ford was not injured.

The crash happened at 10:52 p.m. Thursday on Interstate 59, eight miles northeast of Livingston.

An investigation is continuing.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days