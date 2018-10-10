79°
Louisiana woman attacked by dogs last month has died

Wednesday, October 10 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

VIDALIA, La. (AP) - A 74-year-old Louisiana woman has died almost a month after being attacked by dogs outside her home.

Vidalia Police Chief Joey Merrill tells the Natchez Democrat that he's not changing the charges against the dogs' owner.

Merrill says he would have to know the cause of Malinda Nations' death, and whether the attack contributed to it before he considered changing charges against 53-year-old Leslie James Jones of Vidalia.

Jones is scheduled for a court appearance Oct. 17 on charges of negligent injuring and letting dogs run at large.

The dogs attacked Nations on Sept. 8; she died Sunday. District Attorney Brad Burget says a judge ordered the dogs euthanized.

A funeral service will be Thursday at Young's Funeral Home-Ferriday for Nations, who was nicknamed "Pug."

