Latest Weather Blog
Louisiana woman admits stealing dead mom's benefits
ALEXANDRIA, La. (AP) - A Louisiana woman has pleaded guilty to stealing more than $114,000 in disability benefits meant for her deceased mother.
U.S. Attorney David C. Joseph, in a news release Thursday, said 44-year-old Elizabeth Poole, of Pollock, pleaded guilty to one count of theft of money belonging to the Department of Veteran's Affairs. Authorities testified that Poole's mother died in September 2007, while receiving VA benefits as the surviving widow of a U.S. Navy veteran.
Poole did not tell the agency of her mother's death and the VA continued to send monthly payments into an account she held jointly with her mother. U.S. District Judge Dee D. Drell set sentencing for Nov. 19. Poole faces up to 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and restitution.
